The Anti-Defamation League has asked Lachlan Murdoch to cancel Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation documentary scheduled for January 6th.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is the latest organization to criticize Tucker Carlson’s new Fox Nation Series Patriot Purge for remarks made in the film.

The documentary series focuses on the Capitol Riot of January 6, which will be available for streaming on November 1. Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s CEO and national director, urged Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch to postpone the broadcast amid assertions that the riots were “false flags” in a letter dated October 28.

According to the letter, Carlson and other “disinformation artists” interviewed for the story said that the insurgency was a “false flag” and that the “Left is pursuing the Right, placing them in Guantanamo Bay… allowing them to rot.”

“Let’s call it what it is: a brazen attempt to change history and an outright lie. As an organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and all forms of hatred, we are afraid that Carlson’s false narrative and wild conspiracy theories may further polarize the public and incite violence “Greenblatt penned the piece.

Fox News was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.