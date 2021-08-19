The Animatronic Abraham Lincoln at Disney World had a hilarious malfunction.

The Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World reopened just two weeks ago after being closed for the installation of President Joe Biden’s animatronic, but the attraction has already had a humorous and creepy glitch.

The Hall of Presidents is a theater presentation that tells the tale of the United States’ origins at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida. During the presentation, all 45 presidents appear as Audio-Animatronics that move and speak authentically.

In his own piece, Abraham Lincoln approaches the stage and gives a portion of the Gettysburg Address.

However, visitors to Disney World this week reported that the Lincoln animatronic had folded over and trembled instead.

Kennedy Shay, who goes by the handle @k3nn3dyshay on TikTok, posted a video of the incident on Wednesday. Her video has already received over 200,000 views.

As the speech continued in the backdrop, the Lincoln animatronic was filmed progressively collapsing forward and folding in two. Lincoln was, ironically, describing how America will be able to “long endure” the future.

Before Shay started recording, the animatronic “was trembling like crazy and then just flopped over.”

Several commenters joked about the mishap, pointing out that it was the 16th president’s second run-in with bad luck at a theater.

One commenter remarked, “He’s never done very well in theaters.”

Another joked, “He discovered a coin with a nice face on it.”

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

Another video posted to social media depicts the problem. @daytonac500, a TikTok user, posted a zoomed-in shot of the collapsing animatronic with the caption: “Abe…you good buddy?”

As his address drew to a close, Lincoln had completely folded over and remained in that position. This video has been viewed over 20,000 times.

This isn’t the first time Lincoln’s animatronic has misbehaved, according to Snopes. Footage of him falling backwards in the Hall in 1992. This is a condensed version of the information.