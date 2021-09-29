The Americans with the Fewest Vaccinations.

According to a survey, Republicans, white evangelical Christians, and those who live in rural areas are among the demographic groups most likely to indicate they will “definitely not” obtain the COVID vaccine.

According to the current COVID Vaccine Monitor study from the Kaiser Family Foundation, uninsured adults under the age of 65 were the most hesitant to obtain the vaccine, with only 54% of those asked reporting they had received at least one dose. In this group, 18% stated they would “definitely not” get the shot, while 11% indicated they would only have it if they were forced to.

Nearly a quarter of Republicans (23%) said they would not be vaccinated if their job forced it, while 8% said they would if their company required it. According to the report, 58 percent of Republicans have attempted at least one presidential campaign.

When asked if they would take the vaccine now that it has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, one in five (20%) white evangelical Christians and rural dwellers said “definitely not.”

According to the survey, 66% of persons aged 30-49 had previously had at least one shot, with only 12% stating that they will not be having one. Adults without a college diploma were next on the list, with 67 percent having tried it and 14 percent stating they would not.

In comparison to 10% of women, 15% of men said they would not be getting the vaccine.

Democrats had the greatest vaccination rate, with 90% reporting they had had received at least one dose, according to the poll.

The top five categories with the highest vaccination uptake were those aged 65 and older (85 percent), college graduates (82 percent), persons with earnings of more than $90,000 (79 percent), and urban residents (77 percent).

According to the survey, Hispanic individuals have seen the greatest increase in vaccination rates since the prior poll in July, with a 12 percentage point increase. Then followed the 18-29 year olds, who saw an increase of 11 percentage points.

In addition, the poll indicated that the racial disparity in vaccination rates is narrowing.