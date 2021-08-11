The alleged shooters of Chicago cop Ella French have been denied bail.

Two males are being held without bail in connection with the death of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and the injuring of her male partner.

Emonte Morgan, 21, testified about the incident before Judge Arthur Willis on Tuesday.

According to State Attorney James Murphy, Emonte Morgan informed officials he “confessed to drinking and to holding a gun in the front of his waistline.” Morgan also said that he “may have shot the girl and the boy cop.”

At a later hearing on Tuesday, Judge Charles Beach ordered Eric Morgan, 22, to be held without bail.

Rather than fleeing the shooting, Beach reported that he “took custody of the identical firearm that was allegedly used to kill” French.

During the hearing, Beach stated, “I don’t believe electronic monitoring will keep the community secure in this particular case.” “He’s demonstrated a proclivity towards fleeing. He has a history of committing crimes in other states.”

Emonte Morgan faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder (two counts), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a robbery allegation in 2019.

For his part in the alleged crime, Eric Morgan faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.

French and her partner stopped the Morgans’ automobile in West Englewood, Chicago, on August 7 owing to outdated license plates. According to Murphy, there was also an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Emonte Morgan and French got into a fight that lasted all the way from the trunk to the interior of the vehicle. Morgan fatally shot French before shooting her companion twice in the head and once in the right shoulder.

A third officer on the scene shot Morgan twice in the abdomen and left arm, and he was taken to Christ Medical Center. At the University of Chicago Medical Center, French’s companion is currently in serious condition.

On Sunday evening, the Chicago Police Department issued a comment on the tragedy via Twitter.

The department stated, “We will never forget the true bravery she displayed as she laid her life down to protect others.” “Loved, please keep her family in your thoughts. This is a condensed version of the information.