The ‘Adults’ Have Disappeared, Leaving Rudy Giuliani with Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

The Associated Press, followed by the networks and television stations, claimed that Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election on Saturday, November 7, with Arizona and Wisconsin firmly in his favor. Donald Trump was out on the course.

In Wilmington, Delaware, Vice President-elect Joe Biden spoke to his supporters. “The people of this country have spoken. They’ve given us a resounding triumph, a resounding victory “he stated “Let this dreadful era of demonization in America come to a close right now.” Trump raged on Twitter once more, claiming “this was a stolen election.”

7/11/2013:20:18ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ

Thousands of ballots were unlawfully cast after 8 p.m. on Election Day, completely and easily overturning the outcome in Pennsylvania and other razor-thin states. Hundreds of thousands of votes were illegally not permitted to be OBSERVED in a different situation…

November 7, 202013:20:19….This would ALSO alter the election results in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, which everyone assumed would be easily won on Election Night, only to see a big lead vanish without anybody being allowed to OBSERVE what transpired for long periods of time…

2007-11-07 20:20:20:20:20:20:20:20:20:20:20

During those hours when LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was fiercely and coarsely denied, bad things happened. Tractors were used to block doors and windows, and thick cardboard was used to cover windows so that onlookers couldn’t see into the counting rooms. INSIDE, BAD THINGS HAPPENED. THERE HAVE BEEN MAJOR CHANGES! 7/11/2013:20:18ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ Thousands of ballots were unlawfully cast after 8 p.m. on Election Day, completely and easily overturning the outcome in Pennsylvania and other razor-thin states. Hundreds of thousands of votes were illegally not permitted to be OBSERVED in a different situation…

November 7, 202013:20:19….This would ALSO alter the election results in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, which everyone assumed would be easily won on Election Night, only to see a big lead vanish without anybody being allowed to OBSERVE what transpired for long periods of time…

During those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was present, bad things happened. November 7, 202013:20:20…. This is a condensed version of the information.