The Admission of the Biden Administration The fact that they’re flagging content for Facebook is causing a stir.

As part of President Joe Biden’s administration’s attempts to battle what US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called as “an imminent and insidious threat to our nation’s health,” White House officials are informing Facebook about posts that purportedly promote COVID-19 falsehoods.

Conservative media groups such as National Review and The Daily Caller slammed the news made during a White House press conference on Thursday, with the latter publishing an article about the event under the headline “Big Brother Biden.”

Murthy and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talked about how they’re fighting virus-related misinformation as part of a “new campaign.” Murthy’s office recently issued an advise outlining steps that tech companies, private citizens, local governments, and media outlets can take to combat misinformation.

Part of the Biden administration’s new push, according to Psaki, is to ask social media companies to be more engaged in combating disinformation and to publicly reveal the outcomes of their work.

“We connect with these social media platforms on a regular basis,” Psaki said, “and those conversations normally come through members of our senior staff, but also members of our COVID-19 team.”

She explicitly cited Facebook as a venue with which officials have communicated frequently.

“Within the surgeon general’s office, we’ve expanded misinformation research and tracking,” Psaki added. “For Facebook, we’re identifying problematic content that disseminate misinformation. We’re collaborating with doctors and medical professionals to provide correct information to medical experts who are popular with our audiences and to promote trusted material, so we’re helping to get trusted content out there.”

According to Psaki, around a dozen people are responsible for 65 percent of all anti-vaccine misinformation on social media. Despite the fact that some of those people have been blocked on various social media platforms, she claims they have not been blocked on Facebook.

“Despite some of them being banned on other platforms, even ones that Facebook owns,” she claimed, “all of them remain active on Facebook.”

Psaki “escalated the conservative war with Big Tech,” according to National Review in a piece on the briefing.

Some Twitter users suggested that the Biden administration was “formally confessing” to censorship in response to a tweet from The Daily Caller that published their piece on the briefing.

“I was under the impression that Facebook was a private network. This is a condensed version of the information.