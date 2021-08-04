The ACLU and others are resuming their legal fight to persuade Biden’s administration to lift the ban on asylum seekers imposed under Title 42.

According to the Associated Press, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other advocacy groups are restarting their court fight to have President Joe Biden lift a Title 42 restriction on asylum-seeking families.

The Biden administration has utilized emergency powers invoked to limit the spread of the coronavirus to bar most asylum seekers, including many families and practically all single individuals, with the exception of unaccompanied children. Title 42 power is called after a public health bill passed in 1944.

The case will be handled by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington now that the ACLU and other groups have reached an agreement with the administration.

“We are profoundly unhappy that the Biden administration has abandoned its promise of fair and compassionate treatment for families seeking asylum, leaving us with no alternative but to resume litigation,” said Neela Chakravartula, the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies’ managing attorney. “Seven months of waiting for the Biden administration to eliminate Title 42 is more than enough,” said Lee Gelernt of the ACLU.

Since late March, the ACLU has been collaborating with groups on both sides of the border to submit the names of particularly vulnerable migrants trapped in Mexico to US officials, allowing them to seek asylum in the United States. The exemptions, according to Gelernt, will be extended for another week.

A request for comment from the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice was not immediately returned.

The breakdown underscores escalating tensions between immigrant advocates and the administration over the administration’s use of Title 42 authority, as well as the government’s decision to resume family deportation flights to Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras last week.

The International Rescue Committee announced last week that it was abandoning its attempts to assist the administration in exempting asylum-seekers from the pandemic-related prohibition. The organizations had been working in tandem with the ACLU to identify particularly vulnerable migrants stranded in Mexico.