The 9/11 mastermind was named in an intelligence report that should have tipped off the CIA.

The CIA Counterterrorist Center (CTC) received a human intelligence report from the field on August 28 indicating that the nickname “Mukhtar” was linked to Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. In the spring of 2001, the name Mukhtar had previously surfaced in CIA reports, with many reports claiming that a person with that name was recruiting and training terrorists to carry out strikes in the United States.

The CIA and FBI were focused at the time on putting Khalid al-Mihdhar on a watch list and figuring out what Zacarias Moussaoui was up to, as well as operating under the assumption that Abu Zubaydah was the mastermind behind the 2001 plots, but the appearance of KSM’s name should have raised red flags, as he had been indicted in January 1996 or his role in the 1993 World Trade Center attack assisting Ramz, and In other words, US intelligence was aware of KSM’s existence and terrorist links.

KSM had stayed in Afghanistan and Pakistan after fleeing Qatar following the rendition in 1996. He assisted al Qaeda with media relations and was named head of the media committee in late 2000. During the 1998 African embassy attacks, Kenyan police stated that an alias affiliated with KSM—Abdulrahman A.A. Al-Ghamdi—had traveled into Nairobi just days before the attack, according to the CIA. Before 9/11, there was an obvious link between KSM and the al-Ghamdi identity and the Mukhtar moniker.

No one at the CIA recognized the connection between this tip about Mukhtar and additional June 2001 reporting indicating KSM himself—under that name—was recruiting terrorists to fly to the United States. KSM’s significance was not established based on his purported relatives, all of whom were implicated in terrorism: Ramzi Yousef, who was then in detention for his role in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing; Abd al-Samad; Abd al-Karim aka (Abu Musab al-Baluchi); This is a condensed version of the information.