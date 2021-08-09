The 81-year-old man whose cabin burned down during his eviction hearing has received relocation offers.

According to the Associated Press, an 81-year-old Fresh Hampshire man whose cabin burned down hours after his eviction hearing had multiple offers to relocate to a new plot of property after living off the grid for 27 years.

David Lidstone, sometimes known as “River Dave,” resided in the woods along the Merrimack River in New Hampshire. On July 15, he was sentenced to prison for civil contempt after the property owner, Leonard Giles, 86, accused him of squatting and demanded that he leave. Following Lidstone’s appearance in court on Wednesday to defend himself, the cabin burned down in a fire that the state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Since then, he’s had over 20 relocation offers from New Hampshire, Maine, and California.

On Sunday, Lidstone told the Associated Press, “I feel about as well as I’ve ever felt in my life.” “I live down there in the woods because I like being alone, away from people, so this publicity is not something I’m used to at all,” Lidstone said. Lidstone was freed from custody on Wednesday and will appear in court again on Wednesday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The fundraising efforts and offers for a place to live have left Lidstone grateful and overwhelmed.

He told the Associated Press in a phone chat that he had a lot of pals.

Lidstone was a resident of Canterbury’s forests. After he was arrested, he was promised that if he consented to leave the cabin, he would be released.

He was released from jail on Thursday when a court concluded that now that the cabin had burned down, he would have less motive to return to “this particular area in the woods.”

Lidstone, who is staying with friends, said he tried to return to the location to get certain items but was told he needed to first go to police.

He stated, “The primary thing I wanted out of the whole incident was my Bible.” “Hopefully, Canterbury cops brought everything home….I had the keys to camp, and it’s all ashes now.” So I have the keys to God’s heart, and that’s all I have,” Lidstone explained. The woodlot Lidstone called home was just a few miles north of Concord, on Interstate 93. But. This is a condensed version of the information.