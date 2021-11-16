The 75-year-old man whose case resulted in the release of hundreds of juvenile lifers is still waiting for parole.

According to the Associated Press, the parole of an imprisoned man who led a high-profile case is still up in the air.

In 1963, Henry Montgomery was jailed for fatally shooting a guy while he was 17 years old. He is now 75 years old and waiting for a parole decision from a Louisiana board. In recent Supreme Court verdicts, life sentences without the possibility of parole in cases involving adolescents were deemed cruel and unusual punishment. In those judgements, Montgomery’s case was used as an example, allowing hundreds of juvenile lifers to be released.

Montgomery, on the other hand, was not one of them. When deciding whether or not to parole him in 2019, the three-member board could not reach a majority decision. This could change now that the Louisiana parole board can issue parole based on a majority vote. The Louisiana Parole Project, a non-profit that helps former offenders who have completed long sentences re-enter society, is looking for a new client in Montgomery.

“Henry Montgomery spent around fifty-eight years of his life in the state. He’s running out of options “Andrew Hundley, the creator of the Louisiana Parole Project, stated. “What’s the point of forcing him to stay another couple of years? I, for one, am unable to perceive it.” Montgomery is deaf and has struggled to understand what has been stated at past parole hearings, according to his attorney, Keith Nordyke. COVID-19 also drastically curtailed his contact with the outside world. If he is not allowed release, some believe he may die in prison. Hundley stated he wants to “see at morning without staring at it through razor wire” when asked what he wants to do if he gets out. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Montgomery was apprehended after fatally shooting Charles Hurt, a sheriff’s deputy from East Baton Rouge, who had found him skipping school. Montgomery was seventeen years old at the time.

He was originally sentenced to death, but his conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court in 1966, claiming that he had not received a fair trial. Montgomery was retried, and this time he was found guilty, but this time he was sentenced to life in prison.

The “lock ’em up and throw away the key” mentality dominated law enforcement and society when Montgomery went to prison, and for decades afterward—especially in Louisiana, where the incarceration rate has continually been the highest. This is a condensed version of the information.