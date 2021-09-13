The 50 Counties in Florida with the Highest Rates of Food Insecurity.

Food insecurity, described by the NGO Feeding America as “a lack of consistent access to adequate food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life,” affects every county in the United States.

According to the USDA, 89.5 percent of American families, or 116.0 million individuals, were food secure in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic added to the stress on families already struggling to make ends meet, with Feeding America forecasting that 42 million individuals, or one in every eight Americans, will be food insecure by 2021. This is a little improvement above the 2020 figures, but millions of children and adults continue to bear a great burden.

Stacker used data from Feeding America to produce a list of Florida counties with the greatest rates of food insecurity. As of 2019, counties are rated by the percentage of their people who are food insecure.

Hillsborough County is located in the state of Florida.

Food insecurity is at 11.6 percent (a total of 164,350 people), which is 6.4 percent higher than the national average.

Food insecurity among children is at 15.6 percent (49,940 total), which is 6.8 percent higher than the national average.

The annual food budget deficit is $95,791,000. — Per meal cost: $3.41

Nassau County is located in the state of New York.

Food insecurity is at 11.7% (9,710 people), which is 7.3 percent higher than the national average.

Food insecurity among children is at 15.6 percent (2,580 total), which is 6.8 percent higher than the national average.

Food budget shortfall: $5,864,000 per year — $3.53 per meal

Sumter County is located in the state of South Carolina.

The rate of food insecurity is 11.7 percent (14,570 people), which is 7.3 percent higher than the national average.

19.6 percent (1,780 total) of children are food insecure, which is 34.2 percent higher than the national average.

Food budget shortfall: $8,954,000 per year — Per meal cost: $3.59

County of St. Lucie

The rate of food insecurity is 11.7 percent (36,550 people), which is 7.3 percent higher than the national average.

Food insecurity among children is 17.8% (11,190 total), which is 21.9 percent higher than the national average.

Food budget shortfall: $20,492,000 per year — $3.28 per meal

Indian River County is located in the state of Florida.

The rate of food insecurity is 11.9 percent (18,360 people), which is 9.2 percent higher than the national average.

17.8% (4,510 total) of children are food insecure, which is 21.9 percent higher than the national average.

Food budget shortfall: $12,129,000 per year — $3.86 per meal

Lake County is located in the state of California.

The rate of food insecurity is 11.9 percent (41,140 people), which is 9.2 percent higher than the national average.

The rate of food insecurity is 11.9 percent (41,140 people), which is 9.2 percent higher than the national average.

Food insecurity among children is 17.6% (11,750 total), which is 20.5 percent higher than the national average.