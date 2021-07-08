The 300-year-old Olowalu Carvings in Hawaii were vandalized with paintballs.

Authorities in Hawaii are seeking information after a historical cultural site was vandalized by at least one person who shot a paintball gun at it.

Hawaii’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) stated it was notified of “severe vandalism” on Tuesday in a statement released on Wednesday.

Someone with a paintball pistol “fired shot after shot” at the Olowalu Petroglyphs, a collection of about 100 historic paintings chiseled into a cliff by Hawaiians on the island of Maui, according to DOCARE.

According to To-Hawaii.com, the petroglyphs are known as Pu’u Kilea in Hawaiian and show human and animal images as well as sails. According to Britannica, some of the drawings are supposed to be more than 300 years old, and they are thought to depict early Hawaiian mythology.

DOCARE’s Lt. John Yamamoto said in a statement that it’s “hurting to see this kind of contempt for our culture,” estimating that “several hundred” paintballs were fired at the scene.

“White and yellow splotches of paint are spread across practically the whole rock face from top to bottom and from one side to the other,” Yamamoto continued.

According to him, the attack appeared to be random, and the paintball gun was most likely shot from a neighboring road.

If caught, the perpetrators might face criminal property damage charges as well as civil penalties, according to DOCARE.

The Location of a Bloody Battle

According to To-Hawaii.com, Olowalu was the location of a devastating fight in 1790, in which an American ship opened fire on Hawaiian canoes, killing over 100 men and wounded over 200 more. The captain of the ship was supposed to be unhappy because his boat had been stolen.

According to To-Hawaii.com, Big Island Chief Kame’eiamoku retaliated by slaughtering the crew of the next Western ship to arrive. One of the crew members is said to have survived and later became an adviser to King Kamehameha the Great.

DOCARE was quoted as saying Lt. Yamamoto hopes to hear from anyone with information on the paintball shots.

DOCARE was quoted as saying Lt. Yamamoto hopes to hear from anyone with information on the paintball shots.