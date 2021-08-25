The $293 million Powerball Double Play drawing from Monday is still ‘delayed.’

It’s one thing to add a novel wrinkle to a multi-state lottery computer program; it’s quite another to anticipate fast results from so many different state offices. The flaw is amplified when the ultimate reward gets close to $300 million.

On Monday, Powerball debuted its new “Double Play” with a $293 million prize that had been rolling since Saturday. The Powerball website remained down for the whole day on Sunday as it underwent maintenance in preparation for the upcoming game. Even though Tuesday has turned into Wednesday, the site has yet to reveal whether or not there was a winner from Monday night.

“Results Pending,” states the Powerball website.

Powerball issued a statement regarding the delay.

According to Powerball, “the official results of the Powerball and Double Play drawings on Monday, Aug. 23 have been delayed due to many lotteries requiring additional time to complete the requisite security protocols.” “To create official draw results, Powerball has severe security criteria that must be met by all 48 lotteries before and after each drawing. The next anticipated jackpot cannot be computed without the draw results, and awards on winning tickets cannot be paid in some jurisdictions.”

The Powerball drawing was held at 11:56 p.m. ET on Monday, while the Double Play drawing was held at 12:21 a.m. ET on Tuesday, both of which were livestreamed on the company’s website and YouTube channel.

The following are the winning numbers from the Monday, August 23rd, Powerball drawing:

17-36-47-60-61 are the first five numbers. 15 Powerball 3x Power Play

As of 12:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the Powerball website still said the results were waiting.

“While the majority of jurisdictions completed the requisite protocols on time, two lotteries will require more processing time. While we apologize for the delay in getting the information to the public, the extra time allows us to make sure we’re reporting the correct amount of award winners. Please keep your tickets, and we’ll notify you when retailers are able to pay rewards on winning tickets from the Powerball and Double Play drawings on August 23, according to the website.

There were no grand prize winners in Saturday’s 08/21/21 Powerball drawing, and the jackpot for the newly adopted Double Play rose up to $293 million on Monday.

