The $20K reward tips for Brian Laundrie will not be paid until he is apprehended.

Brian Laundrie is wanted by authorities as a person of interest in the disappearance and eventual death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. The Boohoff Law office in Seattle, Washington has offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

According to the SUN North Port, the law company has stated that it will pay the reward after detectives determine that the information on Laundrie led to his apprehension.

According to WZVN-TV, one employee of the firm’s North Port office, Kate Shakira, stated, “We feel by offering a prize, it may help law enforcement seek answers and deliver justice for Gabby.” “This prize has been discussed with law enforcement.”

Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11 after Laundrie returned home without her on September 1 on a weeks-long road trip in the couple’s van. Petito and Laundrie had been visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when the family last heard from her.

On September 19, her body was located. Following an autopsy, the FBI deemed her death a homicide two days later.

Laundrie has been missing since September 14, prompting a massive hunt. He claimed he was going hiking in the 24,500-acre Carlton wildlife reserve near the family’s Sarasota County home, according to his parents. Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the case, but as of Thursday night, he had not been charged with any crimes.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.