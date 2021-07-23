The 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist attack was explained as a commemoration of massacred Israeli athletes.

Nearly half a century after 11 Israeli Olympic athletes and coaches were assassinated at the Munich Games, the Olympics remembered those competitors for the first time with a moment of silence during the Tokyo opening ceremony.

According to former IOC President Jacques Rogge, families of the victims had been pushing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to observe a minute of silence at the opening ceremony for years, but their petitions were continually denied as “inappropriate.” The families of the deceased athletes praised the long-awaited honoring of the athletes at the opening ceremony, calling it “justice” for the fathers, sons, and husbands who were murdered.

On September 5, 1972, a group of Palestinian terrorists from the Black September group broke into the Olympic Village in Munich, Germany, and forced their way into the Israeli athletes’ apartment. Two people were slain nearly instantly, and nine others were kidnapped.

Shaul Ladany, an Israeli Olympic athlete, was sleeping in a nearby room at the time. In 2012, he told CNN that his roommate informed him that wrestling coach Moshe Weinberg had been killed in a shooting. While it’s often assumed that Wienberg led the terrorists into the room with members of the weightlifting and wrestling teams so that their size would help them fight off the attacks, Ladany disputes this, claiming that the terrorists knew who was in each room.

“There were two sharpshooters in room two with me, two members of the shooting team,” he told CNN. “They couldn’t take the chance that anyone might be armed.”

Weinberg, a survivor of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, told CNN that he attended the games to demonstrate that Israelis can “perform like every other nation in the world” and are “as excellent as the others.” He compared it to Jesse Owens’ desire to stand up to Germany during the 1936 Olympic Games, when Nazi leader Adolf Hitler advocated his vision of a master race that excluded black people.

The people in Weinberg's room escaped the onslaught, but those in the other room were not so lucky. Ilana Romano, Yosef Romano's widow, told the New York Times that terrorists "cut off" her husband's genitals and tormented him as they were doing it.