The 1836 house that inspired the film “The Conjuring” is up for sale.

If you’re courageous enough to live into the “haunted” mansion, the 1836 house that inspired The Conjuring is available for sale.

Strange goings-on in the 14-room renovated farmhouse depicted in the 2013 horror film have a long and terrible history in the three-bed, one-and-a-half bath home in Rhode Island.

The 3,000-square-foot 19th-century home is situated on eight acres and features a brick fireplace and an outhouse.

It’s on the market for $1.2 million and is being marketed by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty’s The Blackstone Team.

“Legend has it that the mansion is haunted by the apparition of Bathsheba Sherman, who resided in the residence in the 1800s,” they cautioned. Numerous incidents have been documented to this day. Hundreds of media creations, including books, movies, and television shows, have told the horrific stories, incidents, and recollections of inhabitants and visitors to the facility.

“The critically acclaimed first film was based on firsthand stories from residents of this fourteen-room farmhouse. Many skilled paranormal researchers, including Ed and Lorraine Warren, the founders of New England’s oldest ghost hunting team, have been invited into the house. The Warrens were recruited to purge the house of its evil in the 1970s. They’ve confirmed that the events described in the”Conjuring” series actually happened.”

The first film in the Conjuring trilogy, Lorraine, stars Vera Farmiga, and Warren was played by Patrick Wilson. It relates the story of a couple assisting the Perron family, who are being tormented in their farmhouse by an evil spirit.

<[endif]–>

[endif]–>img class=”imgPhoto full”>img class=”imgPhoto full”>img class=”imgPhoto full”>img class=”imgPhoto full” id=“i1901450” src=“https://d.newsweek.com/en/full/1901450/photos-1677-round-top-road.jpg?w=400&h=400&e=aa2ee861b43ab4c6fec509e0252dddcc” “Photos of 1677 Round Top Road.” alt=“Photos of 1677 Round Top Road.” title=“1677 Round Photos. This is a condensed version of the information.