The 12 Greatest Professional Athletes Who Have Never Won a Championship

On Friday, Henrik Lundqvist announced his retirement.

During his 15 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers, Lundqvist was one of the best goalies and most beloved and admired hockey players. He earned the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie in 2012, was a five-time finalist for the award, appeared in five All-Star Games, and captained Sweden to an Olympic gold medal at the 2006 Torino Games.

Despite this, Lundqvist will retire without a Stanley Cup, which has enraged some Rangers supporters. He was one of the best athletes of all time who never won a championship, but he wasn’t alone.

Here are the top 12 athletes that have never won it all.

Ernie Banks: “Mr. Cub” is possibly the best player in Chicago’s illustrious history, but he had the misfortune of playing for the Cubs during a period when they were abysmal. In his 19 major-league seasons, the infielder was a two-time National League MVP and competed in 14 All-Star Games, yet he never made it to the World Series and only played for six teams that finished above.500.

Barry Bonds: Whether you liked him or not, Bonds was one of baseball’s most feared hitters. He was a seven-time NL MVP, two-time batting champion, eight-time Gold Glove winner, and 14-time All-Star. But he only made it to the World Series once, in 2002, when his Giants lost in seven games to the Anaheim Angels after hitting.471/.700/1.294 with four home runs and six RBIs.

Cobb was a 12-time batting champion and still maintains the record for the highest batting average among major league players (.367). However, he and the Detroit Tigers were unable to defeat the Chicago Cubs. Cobb reached the World Series three times between 1907 and 1909, but lost twice to the Chicago Cubs and once to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Patrick Ewing, a center with the New York Knicks, was the poster child for mid-90s superstars who were thwarted from winning by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Ewing was an 11-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA team member who guided the Knicks to 13 consecutive postseason appearances. He and the Knicks only made it to the Finals twice, both times losing.