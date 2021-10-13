The 11 Most Successful GoFundMe Campaigns.

GoFundMe has become a go-to for internet fundraising since its inception in 2010.

The site has helped generate millions of dollars for a variety of causes, including money for mass shooting victims’ families, food drives, medical bills, and tuition costs.

Over the years, GoFundMe has received over $9 billion in donations from across 120 million donors, with some campaigns garnering millions of dollars from all over the world.

The top 11 GoFundMe fundraisers are shown below.

11. Breonna Taylor’s Justice ($6.7 million)

The ongoing Justice for Breonna Taylor GoFundMe, set up on behalf of Breonna Taylor’s mother Tameka Palmer, has generated $6.7 million for her family to date.

Taylor, an African-American lady, was tragically shot at her apartment in March 2020, after three white plainclothes police from the Louisville Metro Police Department forced access as part of a drug-dealing investigation.

Taylor’s death sparked worldwide protests against police violence, although no officer was charged in her death.

Families of the Navajo and Hopi Relief Fund for COVID-19 ($7.5 million) A fundraising was organized on behalf of the Nonprofit Legal Services of Utah to aid persons living in the Navajo and Hopi communities in reaction to thousands of instances of COVID-19 and hundreds of deaths on the Navajo Reservation.

Food, water, and protective gear were provided to reservations with large elderly populations, thanks to a $7.5 million donation, to assist them survive the pandemic.

Support for Pulse Shooting Victims ($7.8 million)

Equality A GoFundMe page has been set up in Florida for the victims of the tragic shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Omar Mateen opened fire at the gay club, killing 49 people and injuring 53 more. It was the deadliest terrorist act in the United States since the September 11 attacks in 2001, and the deadliest occurrence in the history of violence against LGBT persons in the United States.

The money was given to the victims and survivors of the shooting spree.

The Frontline Responders Fund ($8.2 million) is the eighth fund.

This ongoing campaign aims to support Flexport.org’s frontline responders, with the $8.2 million raised going to those assisting in the COVID-19 fight.

The funds were used to provide masks, food, oxygen concentrators, medical supplies, and humanitarian materials to people on five other continents.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a high-profile supporter of the foundation