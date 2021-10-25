The 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.

The FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list was created in 1950 to encourage the capture of wanted offenders in the United States.

There are 525 criminals on the list as of October 2021, and people are removed from the list when they are apprehended, die, or the charges against them are dismissed, and are replaced by another fugitive.

About 19 out of every 20 of these fugitives has been apprehended or located, with the public assisting in 162 of the 490 cases.

According to the FBI, the top ten most sought fugitives are listed below.

Jiminez, Arnoldo

After reportedly killing his new bride a day after their wedding, Arnold Jiminez is wanted by the FBI for first-degree murder and unauthorized flight to evade punishment.

On the day after they married, Jimenez, 39, allegedly stabbed his wife Estrella Carrera to death in his black four-door 2006 Maserati.

He then allegedly dragged her body into her apartment’s bathtub in Burbank, Illinois, where she was discovered on May 13 dressed in the silver sequined gown she had worn to her wedding ceremony.

Carrera, 26, was a mother of two, having a boy from a prior relationship and a daughter from her current partnership. She only notified a select few people about her aspirations to marry.

The couple married at Chicago’s City Hall and had a meal with relatives and friends before going to a nightclub.

Carrera’s sister claimed that on May 13, the woman’s family received a phone call from one of Jiminez’s cousins, who allegedly said he had left Carrera bleeding after a “severe fight,” according to the Associated Press.

On May 15, a state warrant for Jiminez’s arrest for first-degree murder was issued, and two days later, Jiminez was charged federally with unlawful flight to evade prosecution by the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division.

Jiminez may have escaped to Durango, Mexico, according to the FBI, and he may possibly frequent Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

They also say he should be treated as armed and dangerous, and they’re offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Jiminez’s capture.

In 2019, Jiminez was put to the FBI’s top ten most wanted list.

