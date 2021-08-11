The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package received 19 Republican votes in the Senate.

The US Senate voted Tuesday to advance a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that includes funding for roads, bridges, water systems, and other objectives, following weeks of discussions.

The infrastructure bill passed 69-30, with 19 Republicans voting with all Democrats to send it to the House of Representatives for final approval.

Under Senate rules, it needed 60 votes to advance to the final vote, which required bipartisan support. Only 51 votes were required to pass the final vote.

A bipartisan group of 22 senators worked on a proposal behind closed doors for several weeks before releasing the over 3,000-page bill on August 1. They’ve been debating potential modifications on the Senate floor in recent days in preparation for the historic vote.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican who was among the major negotiators, said on the Senate floor, “It’s time to bring this bill home and do what the American people expect of us, which is to find bipartisan answers to our nation’s pressing concerns.”

With many emailed statements in recent days, former President Donald Trump has targeted Republicans who supported the infrastructure bill, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Trump has grumbled that the infrastructure bill’s passing will help Democrats in forthcoming elections, and he has vowed to endorse GOP primary challengers against incumbents who voted for the bill’s passage.

The Senate is anticipated to shift its focus to a second $3.5 trillion budget resolution loaded with Democratic demands that will only require 50 votes to pass and is unlikely to receive bipartisan support. The House of Representatives, which is now on recess, has made it clear that it would not take up the infrastructure bill until the larger package has passed the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, has stated that he intends to keep the Senate in session in order to enact the budget framework, which will cut into senators’ usually planned August recess.

The Senate Republicans who voted in favor of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package are as follows:

The Senate Republicans who voted in favor of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package are as follows:

Missouri's Roy Blunt North Carolina's Richard Burr Louisiana's Bill Cassidy West Virginia's Shelley Moore Capito Maine's Susan Collins North Dakota's Kevin Cramer Idaho's Mike Crapo Nebraska's Deb Fischer South Carolina's Lindsey Graham Chuck Grassley