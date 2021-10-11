‘That Can’t Be Real Life,’ says a woman after her disastrous wedding cake goes viral.

One woman used social media to show off the cake design she had chosen for her forthcoming wedding—and to contrast it with the disappointing final product she received. Since it was posted earlier this month, the clip, which can be accessed here, has received over 230,000 views and tens of thousands of likes.

People will go to great efforts to ensure that the wedding cake is a showstopper because it is an iconic, near-ubiquitous feature of many couples’ big days. According to wedding planning website The Knot, 76 percent of couples married in 2019 included a wedding cake in their celebrations.

As a result, wedding cakes are a significant financial expenditure for many couples. The website gathered information from 27,000 couples who married in 2019 in order to determine the average cost of a wedding cake in that year. What is the solution? Approximately $500. However, depending on the size, ingredients, and design of their cake, the price might vary drastically from couple to couple.

“So we picked up our wedding cake…” TikToker @agwright1231 began her brief film by explaining.

The film then turns to an image of a Martha Stewart Living wedding cake that has been professionally styled. “This is how it was supposed to be,” she explained. The cake is made up of three levels, each of which has been simply frosted and embellished with white flowers and tiny floral buds.

She then compares the virtual cake to the real-life cake she received, and the difference is startling. The cake not only does not resemble the reference photo, but its structure is also shaky, and its ornamentation is sloppy. Needless to say, the TikToker was not pleased—and, on her behalf, neither were the viewers.

Hundreds of comments were left on the video, almost all of which expressed disappointment with the wedding cake debacle. “I’d be a shambles on the floor, swaying back and forth,” @r umad wrote. “That can’t possibly be true! OMG, I hope you got it back “@softcentaur agreed.

Some, on the other hand, claimed that the TikToker most certainly did not pay enough for a high-quality cake. @jewelofyourdreams wrote, “You get what you pay for!” “That’s awful, but I can tell it was low-cost!” The TikToker, on the other hand, promptly debunked that claim, revealing in a follow-up video that the cake actually cost $550, putting it just over the 2019 mark. This is a condensed version of the information.