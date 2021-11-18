Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon 2021: Date, Time, and History of the Presidential Turkey Pardon.

The president “pardons” a turkey and its counterpart over the Thanksgiving holiday, preventing them from being served on a dinner table. The pardon is announced at a White House event, usually in the Rose Garden.

Last Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that this year’s lucky yet-to-be-named turkeys hail from Jasper, Indiana.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Psaki stated, “We’re all really excited to meet the soon-to-be renowned bird and its alternate.”

When will the Presidential Turkey Pardon be presented in 2021?

The yearly ritual is usually held in the mornings leading up to Thanksgiving. It will be held on November 19, 2021.

The Presidential Turkey Presentation: A Brief History

Since at least the 19th century, presidents have been given turkeys for the festival. According to a 2011 blog on an archived White House website, a man from Rhode Island named Horace Vose was in charge of “selecting with the utmost care” the “noblest gobbler” in the state for the president’s Thanksgiving feast beginning in 1873 under the presidency of Ulysses S. Grant.

“The First Families did not always feast upon Vose’s turkeys,” the White House Historical Association writes, “but the yearly offering won his farm great notoriety and established a veritable fixture at the White House.”

Following Vose’s death in 1914, anybody could give a turkey to a president, and such gifts were frequently connected with “patriotism, partisanship, and merriment,” according to the organization.

The National Thanksgiving Turkey has been presented since 1947, according to the National Turkey Organization, when former President Harry S. Truman received a live turkey (weighing 47 pounds) from the federation.

According to the organization, the turkey presentation kicks off “the holiday season of national thankfulness.”

When did the first presidential turkey pardon take place?

Who initiated the pardoning ritual is a point of contention. According to one version, Tad (son of previous president Abraham Lincoln) pleaded with his father to pardon a turkey destined to be their family’s Christmas supper, “arguing it had as much a claim to life as anyone.” According to an archival White House website, Lincoln agreed, and the turkey lived to see another day.

According to the National Constitution Center of the United States, the late John F. Kennedy started a trend. This is a condensed version of the information.