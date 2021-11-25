Thanksgiving Live Updates: The White House Calms Supply Fears, and Massive Crowds Gather for the NYC Parade

Millions of Americans are gathering with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving today, as U.S. airports and highway networks deal with a significant increase in passenger numbers, at least so far.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told The Washington Newsday that travelers could expect airports to resemble those before COVID, and that the 20 million people expecting to pass through security this holiday season should be considerate of others.

New viral infections are spreading across the country, forcing many states to advise people to meet in small groups and wear masks indoors.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog…

What are the best places to see the Thanksgiving parade?

In addition to Santa Claus, the 95th edition of the New York City parade will feature 15 huge character balloons, including Baby Yoda, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, over 800 clowns, 10 marching bands, nine performing groups, and numerous musical stars.

But if you can’t make it to the Upper West Side, where can you watch?

As has been the tradition since 1948, the parade will be televised live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones on NBC and Telemundo. Carrie Underwood will perform a song from her album My Gift (Special Edition) during the November 25 television special, as well as performances from Broadway’s best musicals like SIX, Moulin Rouge!, and Wicked. A sneak peek of NBC’s Annie Live! will also be shown throughout the broadcast.

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog of The Washington Newsday.

Thousands of people have lined the streets in anticipation of the start of the New York City Thanksgiving parade.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog.