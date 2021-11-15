Thanks to Ring Doorbell, a man saves pets from a house fire while the owners are away.

After being alerted by their Ring doorbell, a California family publicly honored an unknown jogger who heroically rescued their pets from a house fire.

The family’s two dachshunds, rabbit, and cat were all spared from the fire, which was eventually restricted to the garage, thanks to the jogging.

Courtney Polito was alerted to the risky situation when the jogger rang the doorbell. Polito gave the jogger the code to her house after hearing the smoke alarm in the background, allowing him to enter and save the animals.

“I observed him racing back and forth,” Polito, a Scotts Valley resident, told ABC.