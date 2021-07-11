Texas residents queue for 17 hours at the state capitol to speak out against the GOP’s restrictive voting bill.

Hundreds of Texans signed up to testify against Republican-backed election reforms in Texas this weekend, with many of them waiting more than 17 hours in the state Capitol before being able to participate in the public hearing.

Texas Republicans are pushing to pass new restrictive voting measures that would tighten mail-in voting rules, limit drive-thru voting, and prohibit local election officials from preemptively mailing absentee ballot applications to all registered voters, among other changes criticized by voting rights activists and Democrats.

According to The Texas Tribune, public testimony on the bill began at 1:41 a.m. on Sunday, although opponents of the Republican measure began arriving up as early as 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Michelle Brown, who traveled to the Capitol with her sorority, told the Austin-based media outlet, “All we want is a fair opportunity to have our views heard in the electoral process.”

Former Representative Beto O’Rourke, a Texas Democrat, was among many who spoke out against the bill. Early Sunday morning, O’Rourke tweeted a photo of himself attending in the congressional session.

“I just testified in opposition to a Texas voting suppression bill (HB3). I’m grateful to everyone who came out, especially those who are still testifying (at 4:15 a.m.!),” added the Democrat, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz in 2018. “In Texas, we’re fighting as hard as we can for voting rights. I’m hoping the President and the Senate will play a role.”

In late May, Democratic lawmakers in Texas were able to temporarily thwart GOP efforts to pass the voting bill by staging a walkout to deny Republicans the necessary quorum in the state House. Despite the fact that Republicans control the Texas House and Senate, they do not have a strong enough majority to maintain quorum in the absence of Democrats. All were led by Texas House Minority Leader Chris Turner.