Texas officials may consider the mask mandates in Houston and Dallas counties to be a state violation.

A reintroduced Houston mask mandate, which requires workers to wear masks while on the job, might violate a statewide ban.

The directive was enforced because of a “recent rise of positive COVID-19 cases in our community and at our workplace due to the new delta variant,” according to Mayor Sylvester Turner in an email to city employees sent out Monday.

Governor Greg Abbott renewed his executive order from last month prohibiting any state or local government organization from imposing mask mandates. Those who disobey the ban can face fines of up to $1,000.

The Texas attorney general’s office has taken legal action against local mask mandates that are in violation of the directive. The mandate in Houston comes at a time when hospitalizations in the state are at an all-time high.

Abbott’s spokeswoman and the attorney general’s spokesman did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment on Tuesday.

All personnel must wear a mask while on city property and when they can’t be socially separated from others, according to the new order. An administrative court judge in Dallas County has decided that everyone visiting a county courthouse must wear a mask in order to be admitted.

COVID-19 was found in 6,853 patients in Texas hospitals on Monday, the most since February 22.

COVID-19’s comeback in Texas has put several communities’ health systems in jeopardy, officials warn, as intensive care unit beds fill up.

Hospitals in Corpus Christi, Victoria, Kingsville, and Beeville were constrained in their ability to handle the newest COVID-19 spike of patients owing to a nursing shortage, according to Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. San Antonio is likewise dealing with a nursing shortage as a result of an increase in patients.

During a news conference Tuesday, Dr. Peter Hotez, head of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, expressed concern that the return of Texas students to classrooms this month could exacerbate the state’s condition. Hotez advised administrators to use social distancing, masks, and immunizations to assist pupils get through the school year safely.

"It's difficult to conceive how things will go well if we don't do that," he says.