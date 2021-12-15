Texas Monthly presented Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz the Bum Steer Awards for 2022.

Republican state Governor Greg Abbott received the 2022 Bum Steer Award for the “worst Texan,” while Republican Senator Ted Cruz was voted first runner-up.

Abbott ran for governor after serving as the state’s attorney general for 12 years solely because “it was his turn,” according to the magazine, adding that he has never faced a truly competitive election since.

“He inherited one of the nation’s poorest education, health-care, and foster-care systems, as well as a state government founded on shortcuts and accounting trickery,” the magazine reported.

Instead of focusing on strengthening those regions, Abbott chose hard-right stands to appeal to “the 4% of Texans who decide Republican primary elections,” according to the magazine.

The magazine chastised Abbott in particular for falsely blaming renewable energy for statewide power outages after unusually severe winter storms in February. (Gas and oil are used to power the state.) At least 210 Texans were murdered as a result of the outages, which were caused by a power grid that had not been winterized due to a policy enacted by the state’s Republican-led legislature.

According to Texas Monthly, after the storm, Abbott’s public utilities commissioner promised state energy investors that their profits would be preserved. Abbott’s subsequent legislation permitted energy corporations to pay a nominal price to avoid weatherproofing their equipment.

Abbott’s inconsistent response to the COVID-19 epidemic was also questioned by the publication. He issued a lockdown order, and his administration assisted a salon owner who disobeyed the order in avoiding punishment. He urged Texans to be vaccinated and then signed a law prohibiting employers from compelling employees to get vaccinated.

“By the end of the year, Texas had approximately as many coronavirus deaths as California, a state with ten million more citizens,” the magazine reported.

The magazine then switched its attention to Cruz, accusing him of becoming “soft” following his loss to former President Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential election.

Cruz helped fuel unfounded claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” by saying that Congress should delay acknowledging Democratic President Joe Biden’s victory in the weeks leading up to the January 6 Capitol rioting.

Cruz was also chastised by the publication for fleeing to Cancun amid the aforementioned winter storms in his home state. Cruz was harshly chastised in the news and on social media when he was. This is a condensed version of the information.