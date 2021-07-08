Texas Mayor Apologizes for Facebook Posts About Deadly HS Shooting: “I’m an Alcoholic”

The mayor of Santa Fe, Texas, recently apologized on Facebook for his comments about the Santa Fe High School tragedy, blaming his ongoing alcoholism for his remarks.

Mayor Jason Tabor explained that after his father died, he began to binge drink, blaming the sharing of erroneous information about the incident on being “straight up in party mode.”

The shooting at Santa Fe High School occurred on May 18, 2018, only days after Tabor was elected. In what Tabor claims was a drunken stupor over the Fourth of July weekend, he posted a post on Facebook presenting erroneous information about the shooting and the case against the shooter, killing ten people and injuring 13 pupils and a teaching member.

Tabor admitted, “I made a mistake.”

Tabor claimed he was at a Louisiana casino when he posted information on the primary target of the mass shooting, information that the public was not given access to as part of the ongoing criminal investigation.

The shooter, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was a student at the time and was charged with capital murder. Tabor also revealed that Pagourtzis was still being held in a mental facility since he was ruled unable to stand trial.

Tabor claimed he understood Pagourtzis’ motive and gave information about one victim’s injuries that were ruled false, according to The Houston Chronicle, which published a piece with a copy of the original post before Tabor took it down.

“My only statement on the Mayor’s post is that the information he posted about the case is not correct, and someone in his position has absolutely no business making a statement like that publicly,” Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady wrote to The Chronicle on Thursday.

Tabor’s apologies indicated that he was in recovery last September and had forgotten his medicine during the weekend. “When the medications kicked in, it was like a freight train of emotions slammed into me. “As a result of that, I made a foolish post regarding the shooting,” he added.

