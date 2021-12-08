Texas is the next target for disinformation aimed at Latinos, according to Democrats.

Beto O’Rourke’s most potent opponent may not be Governor Abbott, but his own earlier words — taken in and out of context — in a contest seen as uphill by Texas political experts.

As of now, posts from Latino conservative activists and Trump supporters have been attacking O’Rourke on the issue of weapons, following his comment during a debate during his brief presidential campaign that “we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

And those remarks are getting a lot of attention on social media.

A video shows O’Rourke being challenged by a Trump-supporting Latino guy in a cowboy hat called Robert Longoria saying, “Don’t come back, we don’t want you here!” because of O’Rourke’s support for gun regulation had 1.2 million views, according to CrowdTangle.

And five of the top ten Facebook posts on O’Rourke in the last month are about this confrontation, not about his campaign start.

Latinos utilize social media in large numbers, with a recent UnidosUS poll of Latino parents in Texas, Florida, Arizona, and California finding that Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram are the top sources of information, followed by TV and news programs.

The fact that social media has such a strong hold on Latino voters, especially since some have shifted to Republicans, is particularly alarming for Democrats, who saw Spanish-language disinformation tactics play a large role in Florida and fear that Texas may follow like.

“2020 was a wakeup call, and Florida was a warning,” Democratic strategist Joaquin Guerra of San Antonio told The Washington Newsday.

“They’re going to try to grab Beto with guns, partly because of his stances,” Voto Latino’s Maria Teresa Kumar stated.

She believes the big snare for Beto is attempting to explain the discrepancy between the allegations and his actual positions.

“The issues with disinformation are that they catch you when you need to clarify nuance,” she remarked.

Greg Abbott, who is also courting Latino voters in south Texas, has declared that O’Rourke favors defunding police, with his team releasing a video that spliced together O’Rourke’s words to make it appear as if he was endorsing the activist-led program wholeheartedly.

But when will it happen? This is a condensed version of the information.