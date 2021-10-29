Texas is laying’miles of razor wire’ to blockade the US border, according to Greg Abbott.

Officials at the border are laying down “miles of barbed wire” to tighten security, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, amid concerns of an incoming caravan of migrants.

Abbott said on Newsmax’s Eric Bolling The Balance that the state has deployed “thousands upon thousands” of National Guard troops and Texas Department of Public Safety agents who are “barricading the border” and using large shipping containers to block areas where migrants might try to illegally enter the country.

“They’re laying miles and miles of razor wire on top of razor wire,” Abbott explained.

“They’re going to drop some of these enormous containers that you see on 18-wheelers, the same type of containers you see on ships, to blockade the border this afternoon.” We’re identifying the most likely points of entry for illegal immigrants and doing everything we can to secure those regions.” A massive caravan of migrants is said to be on its way to the border, having left Mexico City some days ago.

Abbott also stated that Texas is “constructing its own border wall,” with construction set to begin in the next two months. Texas has reappropriated more than $3 billion in state revenues to safeguard its border, according to the governor.

Abbott stated, “Those are Texas taxpayer monies performing the federal government’s job.”

“But, listen, we’ve got to get it done.” We must take action. While the federal government twiddles its thumbs, we must secure our border.

“Elections have ramifications, and we are seeing the ramifications of Biden’s election as President of the United States. “We need a change in administration because this is a disaster for the United States,” Abbott continued.

Former President Donald Trump made constructing a wall along the whole US-Mexico border one of his key presidential campaign promises, but it was never completed.

Joe Biden signed an executive order halting wall construction on his first day in office, claiming that erecting a “massive wall that spans the whole southern border is not a real policy solution” and a “waste of money.”

In addition, Biden discarded a number of Trump’s immigration proposals in favor of “more humanitarian” procedures.

