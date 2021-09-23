Texas is considering divesting from Ben & Jerry’s due to the company’s refusal to do business with Israel.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar stated Thursday that Ben & Jerry’s has been added to the state’s list of corporations boycotting Israel.

According to state legislation, the ice cream firm’s inclusion on the list permits the state to launch a process that may eventually see the state “sell, redeem, divest, or withdraw all publicly listed securities of the company,” with a few exceptions.

Hegar stated in a news release on Thursday that his office “carefully studied statements and activities” of both Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever, the business’s parent consumer products corporation based in London, before finding that each was a “qualified candidate” for placement on the list.

Hegar stated, “Texas law is clear on this matter, and my office has long supported Israel through our Israel bond holdings as well as our listings of scrutinized firms with ties to Iran and those with ties to foreign terrorist organizations.”

Texas isn’t the only state in the US to start the Ben & Jerry’s divestment process. According to CNBC, 30 states were investigating divestment options for corporations discovered to be boycotting Israel in July, with states such as Arizona, Florida, and New Jersey taking measures to do so with Ben & Jerry’s in recent days.

Following the company’s announcement on July 19 that it will no longer sell products in territories it referred to as “Occupied Palestinian Territory” because doing so would be “inconsistent” with the company’s beliefs, these states and others began examining Ben & Jerry’s divestment alternatives.

“We have a long-standing relationship with our licensee, who manufactures and distributes Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel. We have been striving to address this, and as a result, we have informed our licensee that when the license agreement expires at the end of next year, we will not renew it,” the business stated in a statement.

“Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will continue to operate in Israel under a different arrangement,” the statement said, promising that further information on the new approach would be forthcoming.

According to Texas law, the state government is required to notify Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever of their presence on the state’s Israel boycott list and warn them that they “may become subject to divestment by state.” This is a condensed version of the information.