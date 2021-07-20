Texas farmers claim Biden should compensate them for losses caused by migrant workers and border crossings.

Farmers in Texas are pleading with the federal government to assist them in repairing the damage to their farms and crops caused by an increase in illegal border crossings.

For months, the Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) has been tracking damage suffered by Texas farms as a result of migrants migrating north after crossing the US-Mexico border.

Following a call for a federal response by the bureau and more than 50 other state and national farming organizations last month, the bureau’s head is asking President Joe Biden’s administration to assist foot the bill.

While the federal government has a way for Americans to request assistance after their home or business is impacted by a sudden storm or other natural disaster, property owners do not have a way to request the same kind of assistance when the damages are related to immigration, according to TFB President Russell Boening recently told The New York Post.

“When there’s a calamity of some sort—people lose property, lose their home, or lose a portion of their property—there are sites where you can go apply and say, ‘OK, this is what I lost,’” Boening explained. “There isn’t a direct way for us to do it.”

Biden’s administration has claimed huge numbers of intercepted migrants during his first six months in office, despite the fact that border crossings began to increase before he took the presidential oath.

According to data released last week by US Customs and Border Protection, border officers reported more than 188,000 interactions with migrants attempting to get into the US in June, a 5% increase over the previous month.

The TFB began collecting images and films depicting the effects of unauthorized border crossings on border farmers. The films largely featured personal remarks from farmers recounting their experiences, with some footage addressing unaccompanied youngsters discovered by farms.

According to an April TFB news release, the increase in border crossings, which the TFB referred to as a “crisis,” has an impact on farmers because it “threatens personal safety, causes serious financial hardship and disruption, and overwhelms local resources,” according to the state’s largest general farm and ranch organization.

