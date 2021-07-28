Texas Deputy Attorney General tweets that Simone Biles is a “national embarrassment,” causing outrage.

After Simone Biles announced her resignation from the Tokyo Olympics, Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz ignited fury on social media by tweeting that she was a “national embarrassment.”

Biles, a Houston native, revealed Tuesday that she would not compete in the individual all-around final due to mental health concerns, only one day after withdrawing from the team division.

Attorney General Reitz of Texas retweeted a video of 1996 Olympic gold medalist Kerri Strug, who competed despite an ankle injury for Team USA. “Contrast this with our selfish, stupid national embarrassment, Simone Biles,” Reitz tweeted.

Compare this to Simone Biles, our selfish, childish national embarrassment. https://t.co/IwgoPOXvrG

July 27, 2021 — Aaron Reitz (@aaron reitz)

His message sparked widespread uproar, with many commenters defending Biles and demanding that he publicly apologize for his remarks.

One person added, “You truly need to apologize publically to her.” “Her health comes first, then competition. You’re obviously heartless, but I guess that’s not surprising.”

One Twitter user mentioned the February cold freeze in Texas, which killed at least 150 people, according to sources. “I believe you meant to say ERCOT rather than Simone Biles. Maybe individuals wouldn’t have died in this state if you could harness her energy and integrity.”

On Tuesday, Kerri Strug, a mother of two with a master’s degree in sociology, tweeted her support for Biles, writing, “Sending love to you” with a goat emoji and a heart.

-Team UNITED STATES OF AMERICA -Sending love to you, @Simone Biles

July 27, 2021 — Kerri Strug (@kerristrug96)

Others have compared Strug to Biles on social media, but not in the same sense that Reitz did. On social media, both gymnasts have been praised for their bravery and strength.

“In 1996, we prioritized the gold over Kerri Strug’s health,” tweeted Twitter user Jamie Perkins. Simone Biles’ health should be prioritized in 2021. That is what progress looks like, not an all-out assault against supremacy. I’m quite pleased of our silver-medal-winning squad of first-timers at the Olympics! Suni, Grace, and Jordan, go!

We sent the gold over in 1996. This is a condensed version of the information.