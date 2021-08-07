Texas Democrats are suing Governor Greg Abbott ahead of the start of the second special legislative session.

On Friday, a group of 22 Democratic lawmakers from the Texas State House filed a lawsuit alleging that Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, and two other Republican members in the state violated their civil rights by fleeing the state to prevent controversial voting legislation from being passed.

In early July, more than 50 Democratic state members from Texas traveled to Washington, D.C. to block the State House from forming a quorum and passing disputed legislation that they claim will significantly restrict voting rights. Abbott has threatened to detain the Democratic members of Congress.

The new lawsuit was filed on the last day of a special legislative session scheduled by Abbott in order to get the voting bill through. They sued State House Speaker Dade Phelan and State Representative James White, both Republicans, in addition to the governor, according to The Texas Tribune. The complaint claimed that Republicans’ efforts to push them back to Texas violated their constitutional rights to free speech and petition the government for redress of grievances.

On Saturday, a second special legislative session will begin. However, with the majority of State House Democrats out of the state, the legislative body is likely to stay paralyzed for the foreseeable future.

The Democrats claim that because of the Republican leaders’ conduct, they were “deprived of liberty for lengthy periods of time, suffered much concern and sorrow over separation from their families, and much discomfort and embarrassment.” The lawsuit, however, does not go into great detail about how the Democratic lawmakers were affected. It only asks for $5 in compensatory damages and $10 in punitive damages.

Abbott and Phelan were contacted for comment by this publication, but did not respond right away.

The GOP-backed Texas voting bill would give partisan poll watchers a significant amount of power in the state, prohibiting the use of ballot drop boxes for mail-in ballots, prohibiting drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting sites, and prohibiting local election officials from mailing absentee ballot applications to all eligible voters. Mail-in voting restrictions would also be tightened, according to GOP leaders.

“Today, Texas House Democrats are united in our refusal to break the quorum. This is a condensed version of the information.