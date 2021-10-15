Texas’ anti-abortion law was upheld by a federal court, paving the way for a possible Supreme Court case.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals voted 2-1 on Thursday to allow a controversial Texas legislation prohibiting most abortions to remain in effect while the court considers a previous judge’s ruling halting it.

Appellate Judges Catharina Haynes and James Ho voted in favor of enforcing the law, but Appellate Judge Carl Stewart voted against it.

Former Republican Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, respectively, named Haynes and Ho to the court. Former President Bill Clinton nominated Stewart.

On October 6, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued an order halting the abortion ban, but Texas disputed Pitman’s judgment, and the case was brought to the court of appeals.

While more debates were made, the court of appeals ruled in favor of the statute.

The statute has been widely attacked by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Biden Administration, and an appeal is currently pending to determine whether Pitman’s block order may be upheld.

The law, according to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, is a “scheme” that is “obviously unlawful under existing Supreme Court precedent.”

However, following Thursday’s judgment, the Department of Justice is likely to file an appeal with the United States Supreme Court, arguing that the law is unconstitutional. Despite pressure from several abortion rights and pro-choice organizations, the top court declined to block the statute earlier this year.

According to the majority opinion, the Supreme Court would not intervene because abortion providers had not made their case well enough regarding “complex and innovative” problems.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined all three of the court’s liberal judges in dissent.

In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, "The court's order is astonishing." "A majority of judges have chosen to bury their heads in the sand when faced with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law designed to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights and elude judicial scrutiny." In her dissent, Justice Elena Kagan expressed a similar sentiment, stating, "[the Supreme Court]read just the most cursory party filings, and then only quickly." It scarcely explains its conclusion, which is that a challenge to a manifestly unlawful abortion regulation backed by a radically unprecedented enforcement mechanism is necessary.