Texas and Louisiana are bracing for a possible hurricane as Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches.

Tropical Storm Nicholas has continued on its dangerous path toward Texas’ southeast coast.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a storm surge warning and a hurricane watch for a portion of the Texas coast as a result of this.

Nicholas, the 14th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, is “continuing to strengthen,” with wind speeds of up to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), according to the National Hurricane Center.

On Monday, September 13, around 7 p.m., the tropical storm is expected to hit the Texas coast in the center.

Forecasters believe that if the extreme weather shifts to the right of its current path and lingers over water for longer, it will become even more intense.

“Hurricane conditions are possible from Port Aransas to Freeport late Monday and Monday night,” according to a government advisory.

This could result in flooding, which is expected to reach 5 feet in some areas during high tide.

Through the middle of the week, isolated sections of the Texas coast could see up to 20 inches of rain.

Winds of up to 40 miles per hour are expected to batter a section of the Gulf Coast from Brownsville to Lake Charles.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has encouraged Gulf Coast cities to “prepare now” for heavy rain and flooding.

In reaction to the possibility of severe rain and flash floods, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a state of emergency.

He added that problems in the southwest part of the state may have been exacerbated by the fact that residents are still recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Ida, which hit at the end of August and the beginning of September, respectively.

According to the Louisiana Public Service Commission, more than 140,000 customers, or more than 6% of the state’s population, were still without power early Sunday.

Britney Spears, who was born in Louisiana, was inspired by Ida’s devastation at the beginning of September to write a powerful Instagram post about the dangers of climate change.

Warning from the Met Office

The U.K.’s Met Office forecast of an above-average Atlantic storm season appears to be correct.

On August 2, the National Weather Service predicted that the number of designated tropical storms will be in the range of 12 to 18.

The long-term average from 1991 to 2020 is 14.

Nicolas, the 14th named storm in the Atlantic basin this year, ordinarily wouldn’t be expected to arrive for another. This is a condensed version of the information.