Texas Abortion Row Live Updates: Reactions Following a Federal Judge’s Decision to Lift the Controversial Ban.

A federal judge has temporarily banned controversial rules in Texas that prohibit abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy, calling the measure “absurd and twisted.”

The idea that citizens can be “deputized” by the state and awarded $10,000 for suing people suspected of having an illegal termination was slammed by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, who issued a preliminary injunction – a temporary measure that prevents state court judges and clerks in Texas from accepting lawsuits – and blasted the idea that citizens can be “deputized” by the state and awarded $10,000 for suing people suspected of having an illegal termination.

The draconian legislation, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May and taking effect on September 1, make it illegal to perform abortions if heart activity is found, which occurs before most women are aware they are pregnant. Since then, state Democrats have been working with the Biden administration, which filed the lawsuit, to overturn the legislation.

While the judgement would allow doctors to conduct abortions without fear of legal ramifications, services in Texas may not resume right away because doctors are still afraid of being sued unless a more permanent legal decision is made.

Planned Parenthood’s advocacy group applauds the decision, but warns of the ramifications of SB 8.

The verdict was hailed as “excellent news” by Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, the political arm of the three Planned Parenthood affiliates, who noted that Texans have been “forced to go out of state during the current COVID-19 outbreak or denied necessary health treatment.”

This is encouraging news, but the damage caused by #SB8 in the last month must not be overlooked.

Texans have been forced to fly out of state or denied needed health care in the last 35 days due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog of The Washington Newsday. Following the decision to temporarily suspend Texas' abortion regulations, campaigners and lawmakers are reacting this morning.

