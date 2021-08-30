Texas abortion clinics have asked the Supreme Court to strike down a law that allows citizens to sue over the procedure.

According to the Associated Press, Texas abortion clinics filed an emergency move with the Supreme Court on Monday, asking the court to strike down a state law that prohibits abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is discovered and allows individuals to sue those who carry out the practice. Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill in May, and it is set to take effect on Wednesday after a panel of appellate judges declined to block its implementation.

According to the Associated Press, fetal heartbeats can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, when many women are unaware that they are pregnant. In addition to prohibiting abortions at that point in a pregnancy, the law empowers citizens to sue anyone who helps another person obtain an abortion.

According to the Associated Press, this could include anything from doctors performing abortions to someone driving a lady to a clinic for an abortion. Suing someone who has broken the law can result in a payout of at least $10,000.

“Texas politicians will have effectively repealed Roe v. Wade in less than two days. The Center for Reproductive Rights’ president and CEO, Nancy Northup, stated in a statement, “We have filed an emergency motion in the Supreme Court to prohibit this statute before clinics are forced to turn patients away.”

According to the providers and abortion rights supporters who favor the measure, if it becomes law, it will prohibit 85 percent of abortions in Texas and cause many facilities to close, according to an emergency brief with the Supreme Court on Monday.

At least 12 additional states have passed laws prohibiting abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy, but they have all been barred from taking effect.

According to the providers, the statute directly contradicts nearly 50 years of Supreme Court judgments in support of abortion rights, extending back to the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

These judgements generally restrict states from controlling abortions before the fetus can survive outside the womb, which is usually about 24 weeks. In their forthcoming term, the justices will consider a crucial abortion case that could limit or even reverse the Roe ruling. However, a judgement in a case involving Mississippi's 15-week waiting period.