Texas’ Abortion Ban is Called “Bad Policy” by a Former Republican Congresswoman.

Former Republican Representative Barbara Comstock slammed Texas’ controversial abortion restriction, which the US Supreme Court upheld last week.

In a 5-to-4 decision on Wednesday, the Supreme Court upheld Texas’ new abortion legislation. It did, however, leave the door open for abortion providers to continue to challenge the statute in the future.

After six weeks, all abortions in Texas are practically illegal, including in circumstances of incest and rape.

“I don’t think this is a good bill,” Comstock, who represented Virginia in Congress from 2015 to 2019, said on Sunday on NBC News’ Meet the Press.

Despite claiming to be pro-life, she stated that she did not believe the Texas law was suitable.

Comstock called the proposal “flawed” and predicted that it will be struck down by the courts “pretty shortly.”

The Republican stated, “It’s poor policy and it’s horrible law.”

The GOP, according to Comstock, “will not prevail” if it continues to push for such harsh measures. She maintained, however, that the party still has a large number of moderate members and that Republicans should concentrate their efforts on the problem of fetal viability, which occurs after 22 weeks.

The Texas abortion restriction has been dubbed “vigilantism” by critics. Private citizens are now in charge of policing abortions, with the ability to sue individuals and facilities for “aiding and abetting” abortions performed after six weeks. Many abortion facilities in Texas have stopped performing the medical procedure as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the legislation.

The Supreme Court stated in its Wednesday judgment, “In reaching this result, we emphasise that we do not attempt to determine decisively any jurisdictional or substantive claim in the applicants’ lawsuit.” “In particular, this order is not based on any judgment concerning Texas law’s constitutionality, and it in no way precludes additional procedurally legitimate challenges to Texas law, including in Texas state courts.”

It remains to be seen how further legal action against the contentious statute will be handled. However, a Texas judge issued a temporary restraining order on Friday, blocking a famous pro-life organization from suing Planned Parenthood for delivering abortions after six weeks until at least September 17.

The anti-abortion movement is out of step with the times. This is a condensed version of the information.