Tesla is relocating its headquarters to Texas, where it is not permitted to sell automobiles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Thursday that the company’s headquarters will be moving from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, where it had been building a new factory for just over a year.

Musk was quick to downplay the carmaker’s decision to leave California during his annual shareholder meeting. He stated that Tesla’s electric vehicle factory in Fremont, California, would continue to function, with plans to boost output by 50%.

“Just to be clear,” he added during the meeting, “we will continue to increase our efforts in California.” “As a result, Tesla will not be leaving California.” However, he said that Tesla’s Fremont facility was “clogged” and that housing in the Western state was difficult to come by.

Texan state rules, on the other hand, prohibit vehicle businesses from selling directly to customers. Instead, they must sell their vehicles to independently owned third-party enterprises who then sell them to inhabitants of the Lone Star State.

Texans have already exploited numerous loopholes to get their hands on electric vehicles. For example, anyone in Texas can order a Tesla on the company’s website, but none of those orders can be placed or processed at a Tesla Texas factory.

The paperwork, on the other hand, may be transported to another state for completion before being ordered and sent to one of Tesla’s eight Texas service locations.

Tesla hasn’t delivered the car in Texas—just it’s made it available to be “picked up” by its existing owner—but it can be purchased if the buyer pays for it online (rather than in a Texas facility) and drives it away, according to The Drive.

Musk relocated from California to Texas in December to focus on Tesla’s Giga Texas factory and his rocket business SpaceX, which has a launch pad in the state’s southern tip.

Musk has long been critical of California's COVID-19 pandemic-related shelter-in-place directives. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the order in March 2020, requiring all California citizens to stay at home for the duration.