Terry McAuliffe says Trump wants the Virginia governor’s race to be a ‘launching pad’ for 2024.

Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, said Tuesday that a loss in Virginia’s forthcoming governor election would allow “the resurgence of Donald Trump,” who many anticipate will run for another term in office in 2024.

With three weeks until the November 2 election, McAuliffe, who served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, has maintained a modest lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin in recent polls. McAuliffe has previously drawn parallels between Youngkin and Trump, and he did so again on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Tuesday, when he said he is running for governor against a “Trump want tobe.” When asked by Reverend Al Sharpton if anti-McAuliffe votes are the same as pro-McAuliffe votes, McAuliffe stated he “couldn’t have articulated it any better.” “If I don’t win, this will be, as I’ve said, Donald Trump’s return,” McAuliffe remarked. “He’d be able to get off the mat with this. He’d use this as a springboard to run for president in 2022, and then set himself up for 2024.” @TheRevAl, I couldn’t have articulated it any better. Donald Trump hopes to use this election as a springboard for his presidential campaign in 2024. We’re not going to let it happen. pic.twitter.com/eFL8TVHRbW — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) is the governor of Virginia. 12th of October, 2021 McAuliffe mentioned Trump’s endorsement of Youngkin’s campaign. Trump endorsed Youngkin in the governor election for the first time in May. Youngkin is “pro-business, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Veterans, pro-America, he knows how to make Virginia’s economy rip-roaring, and he gets my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump stated at the time. Trump has reaffirmed his support for Youngkin in the months afterwards, with an email from his Save America PAC last week citing Youngkin’s latest requests for frequent audits of Virginia’s voting equipment.

Following the 2020 presidential election, Trump has continued to cast doubt on the election's results and has made unsubstantiated claims of massive voter fraud. Since President Joe Biden's inauguration, there has been talk about Trump running for president in 2024, and Trump himself hinted at it shortly after leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.