Terry McAuliffe is slammed by Glenn Youngkin on a resurfaced claim that the 2000 election was rigged.

During a roundtable candidate discussion organized by the Portsmouth-based news station WAVY-TV on Thursday, a claim made by Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe in 2004 about the 2000 presidential election being stolen was revived.

While Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s campaign claims the video shows McAuliffe questioning the legitimacy of an election in the past—something McAuliffe’s campaign has accused Youngkin of doing in connection with the 2020 election—McAuliffe has said the circumstances surrounding the 2000 and 2020 elections are different, with the US Supreme Court intervening in only one.

Since the 2020 presidential election, when former President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed extensive voter fraud without evidence, election integrity has been a focus of local and national politics. According to The Associated Press, election integrity was a major issue in the early days of this year’s gubernatorial contest in Virginia, and it remains a matter of contention as the November 2 election approaches.

Youngkin asked for voting machines in Virginia to be reviewed on a regular basis earlier this week, while the Associated Press reported that they are only audited once a year. In reaction to those remarks, McAuliffe, a Democrat, launched a campaign ad in which he contrasted previous Trump claims of voting machines tampering with Youngkin’s current support for machine audits.

The first question that roundtable discussion presenters Anita Blanton and Andy Fox asked McAuliffe on Thursday was about election integrity. Before broadcasting a video clip from 2004, the station played a footage from a recent gubernatorial debate that showed McAuliffe blasting persons who question the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

In that 2004 interview, McAuliffe discussed the 2000 election, which came to a conclusion after the Supreme Court of the United States intervened.

“It’s true, folks, we won the last presidential election. In the video, McAuliffe says, “They stole the last presidential election.”

When asked by Blanton and Fox to distinguish between his comments on the 2000 election and Youngkin’s focus on election integrity in the aftermath of the 2020 election, McAuliffe cited the Supreme Court’s decision to halt ballot counting in December 2000.

"That case got to the US Supreme Court in 2000, and it went through the Florida Supreme Court," McAuliffe explained.