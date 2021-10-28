Terry McAuliffe has a razor-thin lead in a Virginia governor’s poll.

According to a new survey, Democrat Terry McAuliffe has a razor-thin lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin in the contest for governor of Virginia.

According to the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University’s poll of likely voters, McAuliffe has a one-point edge over Youngkin—49 percent to 48 percent.

However, McAuliffe’s lead is comfortably within the survey’s margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points, putting him and Youngkin in a virtual tie, according to the poll, with third-party candidate Princess Blanding receiving 1% of the vote.

McAuliffe’s margin has shrunk since The Wason Center polling in late August, when he was nine points ahead. In early October, the lead had shrunk to four points.

Republicans are considerably more enthused about voting in the November 2 election than Democrats, according to the poll. In a poll conducted by the Wason Center in early October, 80 percent of Republican likely voters indicated they were “extremely enthusiastic” about voting in this election, compared to 65 percent of Democrats. This represents a nine-point edge for Republicans over Democrats.

“McAuliffe is up against strong headwinds in a state that has traditionally chosen governors from the party not in power, and with a Democratic president whose support rating is at an all-time low,” said Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, research director at the Wason Center.

“Republican voters also appear to be more eager for a victory and increasingly see an opportunity to win a statewide contest for the first time since 2009.”

With early voting begun and Election Day nearing, the latest survey data show that Democrats in Virginia’s other races are likewise holding on to diminishing advantages.

In the contest for lieutenant governor, Democrat Hala Ayala leads Republican opponent Winsome Sears by one point (49 percent to 48 percent). Attorney General Mark Herring is leading Republican Jason Miyares, 48 percent to 47 percent, in his bid for a third term.

Independent voters continue to support all three Republican candidates, according to surveys, while Democrats and Republicans mainly support their own party’s nominees.

The poll also revealed a gender divide, with males leaning toward Republican candidates and women leaning toward Democrats. The poll’s findings are based on 944 interviews conducted between October 17 and 25 with registered Virginia voters who are likely to vote in the general election.

