Terry McAuliffe accuses Glenn Youngkin of putting an end to his anti-racist dog whistle campaign.

In Virginia’s tight governor election, Democrat Terry McAuliffe has accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of ending his campaign on a “racial dog whistle.”

As Election Day approaches, former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has stepped up his criticism of Youngkin, citing a campaign ad released last week that featured Laura Murphy, who has advocated for the removal of Toni Morrison’s Beloved, an acclaimed novel that won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988, from Virginia’s school system.

Murphy criticizes McAuliffe’s veto of legislation that would have forced schools to alert parents when sexually explicit reading material was assigned, dubbed the “Beloved Bill,” although not mentioning the book by name.

Youngkin has made education a centerpiece of his campaign, promising to outlaw critical race theory if elected and chastising McAuliffe for comments that parents should not be instructing schools what to teach.

McAuliffe said the phrase was taken out of context during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, accusing Youngkin of lying “pursuing one of history’s most illustrious African American female authors

“Youngkin’s” crusade to prohibit books is coming to an end “Chuck Todd was informed by McAuliffe. “He wants Toni Morrison’s Beloved to be banned.” McAuliffe continued, noting that the late author was a Nobel winner and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom: “He’s after one of America’s most illustrious African-American female writers, and he wants her writings outlawed.

“Why did you choose the one Black female author out of the hundreds of books you could have looked at? What was he thinking when he did it? His campaign will come to a close with a racist dog whistle.” The statements were described as “part of McAuliffe’s vile effort to utilize racism as a political tool” in a message put on Youngkin’s campaign website on Sunday. It went on to say: “Youngkin has not mentioned any specific books in the two bipartisan proposals that Terry McAuliffe vetoed. No pupil would have been denied the opportunity to read any book as a result of the legislation. Many members of the Black Caucus voted in favor of the proposals. McAuliffe is effectively referring to the Black Democrats as racists.” While campaigning alongside McAuliffe last week, President Joe Biden used Beloved to criticize Youngkin.

“Take a look at how he’s tucking his in. This is a condensed version of the information.