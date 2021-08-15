Terrorists Will Be “Fed New Soldiers” As Taliban Prisons Are Unlocked, Liz Cheney warns.

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney said on Sunday that the Taliban’s release of detainees in Afghanistan who are expected to join the “war on terror” will embolden terrorist groups around the world.

“As we watch the Taliban release prisoners across Afghanistan, there is a very real concern that not only fighters from those prisons will join the fight in Afghanistan, but terrorist groups around the world will be fed new soldiers in their war on terror from those prisons,” Cheney said on ABC’s This Week.

In order to start peace talks in 2020, the Afghan government freed 5,000 Taliban inmates, a decision President Ashraf Ghani later regretted, calling it a “huge error” that empowered the rebels.

The Taliban stormed the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday, having quickly seized control of most of the country, while Ghani is said to have escaped to Tajikistan.

[email protected] says the Taliban’s advance in Afghanistan is “inexcusable” and “devastating” to @jonkarl.

“It wasn’t only that many expected it would happen; it was also that everyone was warned it would happen.” https://t.co/W6jFAu0Yau pic.twitter.com/CsEeClJMdu https://t.co/W6jFAu0Yau

15 August 2021 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC)

“What we’re seeing in Afghanistan right now is what occurs when America pulls out of the world,” Cheney warned.

According to Cheney, the US is handing over Afghanistan to a “terrorist group” that formerly hosted Al-Qaeda, a “inexcusable” decision that will affect the US’s role un the globe.

She posted on Twitter on Sunday that the US withdrawal will not end “endless conflicts,” and that “our children and grandchildren will continue to fight this war at far higher expenses.”

“The Trump/Biden tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration dealing with terrorists and pretending they were peace partners, and is concluding with American capitulation as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies,” she wrote on Saturday.

During her interview on This Week, she blamed the Trump administration for “legitimizing the Taliban” and “telling the American people that the Taliban were a peace partner.”