Terrorists are ‘invigorated’ and ‘excited’ by the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to Mitch McConnell.

Terrorists are “invigorated” and “excited” by the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The deadline for the entire departure of US forces from Afghanistan has been set for August 31 by President Joe Biden. The terrorist extremist group ISIS-K carried out an attack on the Kabul airport on Thursday, killing more than 170 people, including 13 American service personnel, amid the hasty evacuation of Americans, allies, and Afghan refugees.

“We’re looking for a way out, and our brave military is doing the best they can with a terrible policy decision over the next two days. McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, told Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, “This is one of the worst foreign policy choices in American history, far worse than Saigon.”

McConnell claimed that the United States’ withdrawal from Vietnam in 1975 posed minimal threat to Americans since no Vietnamese terrorists were plotting strikes inside the US. He claims that the situation in Afghanistan is the polar opposite.

“Just because we agreed to cease fighting doesn’t mean the terrorists aren’t still out there. So they’re still around. They’ve been re-energized. They’ve gained confidence. They’re ecstatic with the progress they’ve made in bringing the United States to its knees in Afghanistan,” McConnell added.

Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to strike a peace accord with the Taliban were slammed by the GOP Senate leader. The Trump administration and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in February 2020, which called for the complete removal of US personnel by May 1 of this year.

Biden elected to follow Trump’s peace pact with the Taliban after taking president, but he extended the departure timetable to September 11. Later, he changed the date to August 31. However, on August 15, two weeks before Biden’s scheduled departure, the Taliban restored near-total control of Afghanistan.

In the aftermath of the Taliban’s quick takeover, the US military has worked to quickly evacuate Americans, allies, and Afghan refugees still in the country. The international airport in Kabul has remained under US military control, and the Taliban have mostly permitted the evacuation to go without incident. The security of the evacuation, however, has been jeopardized by ISIS-K, which is hostile to both the US and the Taliban.

Following the ISIS-K attack on. This is a condensed version of the information.