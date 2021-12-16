Terrorist attacks and deaths increased by 10% last year as ISIS and al-Qa’ida spread, according to a new report.

“Terrorist groups remained a persistent and pervasive threat” globally, according to the 2020 Country Reports on Terrorism, an annual document compiled by State Department officials for Congress.

Despite losing land in Iraq and Syria, the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) and its affiliates have continued to grow around the world and carry out deadly attacks, according to the research. In fact, ISIS affiliates outside of Iraq and Syria killed more people last year than ever before.

The study “offers an honest assessment of the problems we confront,” according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who noted that the number of terrorist attacks and overall fatalities increased by more than 10% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

In a statement, Blinken stated, “These figures reflect, in part, the development of ISIS branches and networks, as well as al-Qa’ida affiliates, notably in Africa.”

ISIS, according to the research, was responsible for “radicalizing” people to commit acts of violence across South and Southeast Asia, as well as Africa. Attacks linked to ISIS in West Africa have nearly doubled in four years, from about 2,700 to about 5,000 in 2020.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Uganda last month that killed three people and forced the evacuation of the country’s parliament. Reuters claimed that dozens of others were injured in addition to the three people killed, two of whom were police officers.

The report stated that al-Qa’ida “strengthened its foothold abroad,” referring to the group’s expanded influence in the Middle East and Africa. An al-Qa’ida affiliate attacked a military facility manned by American and Kenyan forces in January 2020. Army Spc. Henry Mayfield Jr. and two Department of Defense contractors were killed in the strike.

According to the State Department assessment, “the global COVID-19 pandemic complicated the terrorist picture.” The worldwide health crisis put a stop to group travel and funding, but many adapted their techniques by using the internet to recruit members and “inspire assaults.” The COVID-19 crisis had such an influence on several countries that they were unable to focus on terrorism concerns or national security issues.

