Tensions over Israel’s defense funding have erupted on the US House floor.

On Thursday, a furious argument erupted in the United States House of Representatives over a proposal to donate $1 billion to Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, with several Republican lawmakers accusing each other of anti-Semitism.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat and the lone Palestinian American in Congress, declared in a furious floor speech that she would vote against the bill due to her anti-Israel sentiments.

She stated, “I would not support any endeavor to allow and assist war crimes, human rights violations, or violence.” “The Israeli government operates on the basis of apartheid.”

Representative Chuck Fleischmann, a Tennessee Republican, strongly chastised Tlaib shortly after her argument against the bill, waving toward the Democratic side of the room.

He stated, “The truth has finally come out on the floor of the House of Representatives in the United States of America.” “We just heard a surprising comment from my colleague across the aisle: she opposes this because the dominant party has a vocal minority that is anti-Israel and anti-Semitic, and as Americans, we can never stand for it.”

Representative Ted Deutch, a Florida Republican, likewise skipped his planned remarks to respond to Tlaib’s address immediately.

“I will not allow one of my colleagues to stand on the House floor and call the Jewish democratic state of Israel an apartheid state,” he added. “To inaccurately describe Israel is consistent with those who, to be clear, push for the dismantling of the world’s only Jewish state.”

“I reject anti-Semitism when there is no room on the map for one Jewish state,” Deutch continued.

Hundreds of rockets were fired towards Israel by Hamas terrorists during a battle in May. The Iron Dome defense system intercepted the majority of them.

The latest legislation, which aims to refill the Iron Dome’s missiles following the region’s violent battles, is expected to pass with bipartisan backing. Tlaib was the only member to speak out against it on Thursday, and she was one of just nine members to vote against it.

The issue of Israel defense money became a flashpoint for House Democrats earlier this week as they attempted to pass a stop-gap spending bill to keep the government running. This is a condensed version of the information.