Tennessee is ruled by a second judge. Parents are unable to opt their children out of school mask requirements.

On Friday, a judge determined that Knox County Schools must enforce a mask mandate to protect children with health concerns from COVID-19, overturning Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s directive allowing parents to opt out of school mask requirements.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Greer also prevents Lee’s order from being carried out while the case is being processed by the court.

Lee’s executive order was halted earlier this week in Shelby County, where a federal judge issued an indefinite prohibition after families claimed the governor’s executive order harmed their children.

“It’s genuine, and it’s quite likely. Students in Knox County are being infected at a rate of 162 students per day right now… “As a result, the threat of injury is (immediate),” Greer wrote in his 56-page decision.

An attorney general’s office representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Lee told reporters on Friday that he couldn’t comment on the specific case, but noted that mask mandates have been the subject of several cases.

“There are tremendous feelings on both sides of this issue. That’s why I think the approach we took, which allowed districts to impose a requirement while allowing parents to opt out, was a sensible one,” Lee said. “And we remain convinced that this is the right path.”

Four Knox County families filed the case because their children have medical issues and are too young to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the lawsuit, Lee and the Knox County Board of Education failed to safeguard its impaired students from the virus and harmed their ability to attend in-person sessions by allowing others to opt out of the mask mandate.

Lee’s legal team battled to keep his executive order in place by pointing out that the Knox County school board had voted against implementing a mask mandate for the 2021-22 school year. “Any time a state is stopped by a court from enforcing statutes enacted by representatives of its people, it suffers a type of irreparable injury,” the Republican attorneys claimed.

"What about when an elected official's actions hinder a public organization seeking to proactively comply with the ADA, or any other law?" Greer said.