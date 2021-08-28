Tenants were unable to be evicted, leaving a woman with three properties homeless.

Due to state and federal moratoriums, a New York landlady claims she has been left homeless and owes thousands of dollars in unpaid rent from renters she can’t move out.

Because her renters have stopped paying rent and refused to move out amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Brandie LaCasse, who is owing more than $23,000 in rent from three residences, claimed she and her daughter are currently living in her car or with friends.

LaCasse, an Air Force veteran, said she is effectively without money because the government has yet to pay her the rent relief she was approved for.

Many renters are fearful of being evicted as the eviction moratorium expires at the end of the month, according to LaCasse, while landlords have suffered as a result of the embargo.

“I’ve grieved many nights, wondering where my money is.” According to CBS News, LaCasse.

“I’m baffled as to how they can offer my private property to someone for free. That property was purchased by me. She explained, “I fixed it with my blood, sweat, and tears.”

Only $1.7 billion of the $46.5 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been distributed by state and local governments, according to the Treasury Department, accounting for around 11% of the entire amount provided by Congress as part of the federal pandemic relief programs.

According to CBS, the state of New York has only distributed only 8% of the $2.6 billion in federally allotted funding for rental assistance to landlords.

According to the Housing Crisis Research Collaborative, 10% of all landlords will receive less than half of their annual rent in 2020, with those who own one to five properties being more likely to have tenants who are “seriously behind” on their rent.

Carla McArthur, one of LaCasse’s tenants, was accepted for rent assistance in New York, but it has yet to be given to her landlord.

McArthur claims she can’t afford rent because she needs to pay for childcare for her autistic son and daughter.

McArthur told CBS News, “I feel awful that I haven’t been able to pay her.” “We went from two incomes to one. COVID-19 struck me twice. My children have all had it at least once. My. This is a condensed version of the information.